Car hits, injures bicyclist in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A bicyclist is hurt after being hit by a car in Springfield Monday night.

The crash happened near Upton Avenue and Helmer Road at around 11:15 p.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told the bicyclist, a 25-year-old Springfield man, and a car driven by a 25-year-old Battle Creek man were both headed north in the right-hand lane when the car was unable to stop for the bicycle.

Deputies say the bicyclist was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with CCSO by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

