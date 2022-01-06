Calhoun County woman wins $1M from Michigan Lottery's Powerball

LANSING, Mich. — Taking a chance on the Powerball game paid off for a Calhoun County woman who won a $1 million Powerball prize.

Michigan Lottery officials say Alma Weimer of Battle Creek matched the five white balls – 03-25-44-53-64 – in the Dec. 11 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

She bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com, according to a news release Thursday.

“I rarely play the Powerball game, but I saw a pop-up about the large Powerball jackpot when I logged in on the app and thought: ‘Why not?’ and purchased five tickets,” Weimer said. “When I logged on to the app the next morning, there was a pop-up telling me I won $1 million. I thought it was some sort of scam or that my account had been hacked. Once I called the Lottery to confirm it was real, I couldn’t believe it. It is such as unbelievable feeling.”

Weimer, 73, told Michigan Lottery she plans to use her winnings to donate to different charities and invest.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.

A “power play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.