Calhoun County woman is missing

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Pennfield Township woman.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating 25-year-old Wynikqua Dean. She was last seen wearing a dark gray and black hooded sweatshirt, two pairs of blue jeans and a pair of red sneakers.

Dean left on foot from the 2000 block of East Avenue in Pennfield Township at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday. She is unable to care for herself.

Deputies are asking anybody who knows anything about Dean's whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

