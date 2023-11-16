Calhoun County Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired in Sheridan Township

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired in Sheridan Township. The incident occurred in the 1600 block of 29 Mile Road.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old female reported hearing several shots outside of her home. Later, she found bullet holes in the exterior of her home. Several bullets had also penetrated the residence in other areas of the home.

The female was not injured in the incident. She was the only person at the residence at the time of the shots being fired.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

