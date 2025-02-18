Calhoun County providing free gun locks to residents

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is offering free gun locks to gun owners who live in Calhoun County with children.

A new initiative at the health department will allow gun owners to pick up a free gun lock from either of its two locations or at some community events the department attends.

The gun locks are available during business hours at:

115 Market Place, Albion, MI

190 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek, MI

Gun owners in Michigan have been required to securely lock up their firearms since February 2024. A series of new laws passed in the wake of the shooting on Michigan State University's campus would allow gun owners to be charged for not safely storing their weapons if those firearms were taken by someone who should not have access to them.

The health department says it is a key step to protecting the lives of many children across the nation.

"Unintentional injury is the leading cause of death for children ages 0-17, with nearly half of firearm-related deaths among children occurring at home. These tragedies are preventable. By implementing critical safety measures like gun locks, we can protect children and prevent these injuries and deaths. (The Calhoun County Public Health Department) wants to ensure families have access to the tools necessary to keep their children and homes safe and secure," said Community Public Health Director Lauren Lewandowski.

