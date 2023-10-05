Calhoun County man wins $729,743 in second-chance drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Calhoun County man thought he’d never win the lottery until he scored nearly $730,000 from the BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot!

The anonymous 52-year-old winner took home $729,743 after being chosen randomly in a Sept. 13 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“I play online a lot and was familiar with the BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot, but never imagined that I would actually win,” he says. “When I saw the email from the Lottery with the prize amount, my eyes got really big! … You always think, ‘What if,’ but you never think it will actually happen to you until one day it does!”

We’re told the winner plans to pay his bills, invest and treat his family to something fun.

