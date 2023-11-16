Calhoun County lieutenant receives national award for rescuing toddler

WASHINGTON — A lieutenant with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received national recognition for rescuing a toddler over the summer.

Lt. Aaron Phipps and two others responded to a distress call on June 24, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (NLEOMF). After entering the home, they heard disturbing noises originating behind a locked door.

Lieutenant Phipps immediately kicked the door in and found a suspect trying to drown a child, according to NLEOMF. Phipps pulled the child out of the bathtub and revived her while his colleagues detained the suspect.

We’re told the child was then taken to a Jackson hospital.

NLEOMF awarded Lieutenant Phipps with the Officer of the Month award for July 2023 in recognition of his quick, life-saving actions.

“In the darkest of moments, it is the bravery and commitment of Lieutenant Phipps that remind us of the extraordinary sacrifices made by law enforcement every day,” says NLEOMF CEO Bill Alexander. “His heroic actions exemplify the very best of our law enforcement community and we are proud to recognize Lieutenant Phipps as Officer of the Month.”

Police Unity Tour sponsors the award program, NLEOMF adds.

