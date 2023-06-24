Police: 2-year-old flown to hospital after stabbed, held underwater by mom

ALBION, Mich. — Two small children were flown to the hospital Saturday after the Albion Department of Public Safety says they were attacked, and one was held underwater by their mother.

Officers responded to a home on Bluestem Court in Albion after getting a 911 call from screaming children asking for help.

When they got there around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers say they heard commotion from behind a locked door.

An ADPS officer kicked down the door to find a 35-year-old woman holding a two-year-old girl under the water in the bathtub.

The officers grabbed the toddler from the woman, took her into another room and started CPR.

After a few breaths, officers say the child coughed up water and started breathing on her own.

Meanwhile, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office detained the woman and learned that she is the mother of all four children who were in the home.

Police say the two-year-old also had two stab wounds— one in her chest and another in her throat— while a four-year-old boy in the home had cuts.

Investigators believe both small children had ingested some type of cleaning fluid.

The department says neither the eight-year-old nor the 15-year-old children in the home had any physical injuries.

The two-year-old and the four-year-old were rushed to the hospital and later flown to Ann Arbor for treatment.

It’s not clear yet how either child is doing.

The mother was taken into custody and taken to the hospital because police she may have ingested cleaning fluid, too.

