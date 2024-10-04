Calhoun County: Keep vehicles, ORVs off designated trails

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County officials wish to remind the public to keep unauthorized vehicle off of its trails. The rule applies to ORVs as well.

The Parks Department tells us vehicles have dealt significant damage recently, creating safety and environmental concerns.

The punishment for violating the ordinance may result in a $500 fine.

“We are asking the community to respect our parks and the rules in place to protect them,” says Community Development Assistant Director Doug Ferrall. “The damage done by these vehicles makes it harder for us to maintain the trails and compromises the safety of those enjoying the parks.”

If you recognize the individuals or vehicles in the image viewer above, connect with the Parks Department by calling 269-781-0769.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube