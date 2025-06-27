Calhoun County homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly shooting from the beginning of June has been captured in the nation's second-largest city.

Kyle McNutt was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection to the June 3 shooting in Pennfield Township. A warrant for his arrest was issued out of Calhoun County, including charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm, and two counts of Child Abuse in the First Degree.

McNutt is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Ofellia Baldwin. She was found outside a home on Gorsline Road near 11 Mile Road, several miles northeast of Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in an initial release she was hospitalized in critical condition.

It is not clear when she died.

The investigation into the shooting remains open. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

