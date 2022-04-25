Calhoun County Dispatch Authority awards 2022 Employee of the Year

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority (CCCDA) has named its employee of the year. For 2022, the award has been given to Kate Cole.

Cole began her career as an emergency telecommunicator in 2016. Her interest in the field began during a criminal justice internship. Cole is also a Communication Training Officer, who trains the CCCDA’s newest employees. She is also a member of the Public Education and Relations Committee.

According to CCCDA Executive Director Michael Armitage, the job requires a special type of person. “It is a committed job,” said Armitage. “Emergency Telecommunicators are truly the first, first responders juggling the demands of life-threatening and dangerous situations. Kate has been an important and outstanding member of our dispatch team. She has had a positive impact in our dispatch center and in the community."

“Kate is the first person to say she isn’t deserving of recognition,” said CCCDA Quality Assurance and Training Supervisor Erin Allwardt. “Her hard work and dedication tells a different story. Kate does so much more than just her “job.” She puts a genuine effort into everything she does in the center.”

In honor of her work, Cole was presented a glass award. Her name will also be displayed on a plaque in the dispatch center.

“This honor caught me completely off guard,” said Cole. “I work with a tremendously talented group of men and women who are so deserving of this honor. It is humbling. I don’t expect an award or recognition for this job. That’s not why I do this job. I come to work every day and do my job to the best of my ability hoping I can make a difference in someone’s life that day.”

