Calhoun County deputies seek suspect in Springfield hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are asking the public to provide information related to a hit-and-run in Calhoun County Monday morning.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened before noon in the area of Forest Street and Dickman Road in Springfield.
We’re told a motorist hit a deputy’s patrol cruiser and took off.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was unharmed.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in a black Chevy Impala without a license plate.
If you know anything, you’re asked to reach out to deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.