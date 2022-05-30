Watch
Calhoun County deputies seek suspect in Springfield hit-and-run

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 30, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are asking the public to provide information related to a hit-and-run in Calhoun County Monday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened before noon in the area of Forest Street and Dickman Road in Springfield.

We’re told a motorist hit a deputy’s patrol cruiser and took off.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was unharmed.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in a black Chevy Impala without a license plate.

If you know anything, you’re asked to reach out to deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

