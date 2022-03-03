Calhoun County deputies investigating after finding two women dead inside home

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after two women were found dead inside a home in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to the Spruce Tree Mobile Home Park on 18 ½ Mile road in Marengo Township on February 27 for a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies entered the home, they found two women dead inside.

The sheriff's office identified the women as 45-year-old Betsy Marshall and 18-year-old Cheyenne Marshall.

Deputies say no signs of foul play have been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office reports the deceased were in a state of decomposition.

Deputies say the investigation is pending toxicology reports along with a definitive cause of death for both women.

Anyone with any information about the deaths should contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.