Calhoun County corrections officer resigns after use-of-force investigation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A corrections officer in Calhoun County has resigned following an investigation into a use-of-force incident against a Calhoun County Jail inmate, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Keir Watson was restrained to a chair on Sept. 6 under staff monitoring after evident indications of self-harm when Watson freed an arm from one of the restraints. Deputies say Sgt. Jeffrey Worden attempted to secure Watson when Watson spat in Sergeant Worden’s face. Worden reportedly struck Watson in response.

The sheriff’s office says all strikes against Watson after he was secured are against the jail’s policies.

"All members of this agency are responsible for conducting themselves in a manner that reflects the ethical standards and rules contained in this agency's policies,” says Sheriff Steve Hinkley. “This violation of those procedures and does not represent the expectations our staff must meet as stewards of the inmates in this facility."

Deputies say Watson was not injured, adding he was also being investigated for destruction of the jail’s property and for spitting at another corrections officer.

Photo of Keir Watson:

Michigan Department of Corrections

