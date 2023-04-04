Calhoun County Clerk - Election Office receives petition to recall Marshall Township trustee

The Calhoun County Clerk – Election Office has received a new petition to recall a Marshall Township trustee. The trustee is Robert Lyng.

According to the Calhoun County Clerk, Michigan Election law requires the County Election Commission to review the language of the petitions before they can be circulated.

A clarity/factual review hearing will be held by the Calhoun County Probate Judge, Calhoun County Clerk, and the Calhoun County Treasurer on Tuesday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will convene in the Calhoun County Building (315 West Green Street) in Boardroom 3-C08.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether each reason for the recall in the petitions is factual. They will also determine whether each reason is of sufficient clarity to enable the officer whose recall is sought, and the electors, to identify the course of conduct that is the basis for the recall.

However, the purpose of the hearing is not for debating the merit of the allegations. The Commission does not have the authority to rule on the reasons for recall, as only the clarity and factual nature of the recall language is subject to the Commission’s review.

More information on Recall Law and procedures can be found on the Calhoun County Clerk Elections website.

