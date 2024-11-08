Calhoun County: 2,800 ballots in Battle Creek not initially counted following election

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County officials learned roughly 2,800 ballots in Battle Creek had been overridden in the wake of Tuesday’s general election.

We’re told those ballots had not been counted initially as results came in.

The county tells FOX 17 their Clerk’s Office collaborated with the Michigan Bureau of Elections to respond “in a transparent and bipartisan way.” They assure the public all ballots will be counted and that safeguards are in place to maintain election integrity.

“I’m confident in the integrity of our election process despite this temporary issue, and ultimately we will be able to 100% certify the results within our County as required by law and expected by our voters,” says County Clerk Kimberly Hinkley.

Officials say continuous updates will be made to Calhoun County’s website until all election results are made final.

