Calhoun Co. deputies investigating armed robbery involving delivery driver

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County deputies are investigating an armed robbery involving a delivery driver.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery of a delivery driver on Tecumseh Rd. Sunday around 10 p.m.

The victim told deputies that a young Black man wearing an arrange shirt and plaid pajama pants stepped out into the road in front of his car, causing him to come to an abrupt stop.

Deputies say the victim told them another young Black man opened the passenger side door of the car and pointed a black handgun at him.

According to the victim, the suspect demanded money and took his car keys.

Deputies say the suspects fled north from the scene, possibly with two or three other men.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were only able to get a small amount of crash and did drop the victim's keys inside the car.

If you have any information on this case, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

