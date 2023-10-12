Café offering support to those who are breastfeeding opens in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new Baby Café has opened in Battle Creek, which provides support to people who are breastfeeding. The café is located at Milk Like Mine (223 E. Roosevelt).

The Baby Café is designed to have a coffee shop like atmosphere. The café provides birth and lactation support to people of color. It provides visitors the opportunity to interact with lactation consultants and connect with others who are breastfeeding to share their experiences.

Baby Café will also be hosted at various satellite locations throughout Calhoun County. The sites will be supported by Milk Like Mine Staff and lactation consultants from partner organizations. A schedule can be found by visiting the Baby Café Milk Like Mine Facebook group.

“We are excited to be able to offer this Baby Café to our community as not just another free service in lactation aid, but an opportunity for parents to get together with other families where breastfeeding is the common denominator,” said Milk Like Mine co-founder and executive director Rickeshia Williams.

“We launched this café at this site because we know it’s important to provide a space that is easily accessible,” said Dr. Karen Garcia, physician liaison for the Battle Creek café, internationally certified lactation consultant, and newborn hospitalist at Bronson. “While breastfeeding is so valuable, it can present challenges. We want to ensure that everyone feels supported and has the resources they need to be successful in providing this nutrient-rich nourishment for their babies.”

