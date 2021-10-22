Bullying, assault incident at Pennfield High School prompts criminal investigation

BATTLE CREK, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a bullying incident was reported at a Battle Creek high school on Thursday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a video was posted to social media after school on Thursday depicting multiple students harassing a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom at Pennfield High School.

We’re told five to seven students were in the bathroom at that time. Among them, a 16-year-old boy assaulted the victim, and none of the witnesses helped the victim or notified school staff, deputies explain.

Authorities say school officials started investigating upon notification before school on Friday.

The investigation is under review by the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

