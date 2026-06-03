Boil water advisory issued in west Battle Creek after water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek says a water main break in west Battle Creek is the reason why a boil water advisory was issued on Wednesday.

City water crews are working to repair two breaks along Hamblin Avenue, between Angell Street and Butler Street as well as Butler Street and 12th Street North.

People in the area will still be able to get to their homes in this area while work is underway. Those traveling in the work area are reminded to be aware of crews and equipment, and are asked to leave early for extra time to get to work.

Use boiled or bottled water for:



Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Food preparation

The City of Battle Creek will provide updates through the city's Alert Center, saying when testing confirms water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

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