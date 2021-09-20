Binder Park Zoo introduces Zoorassic Park to the public

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Zoorassic Park is officially opening at Binder Park Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Binder Park Zoo plans to unveil a herd of life-size dinosaur replicas including spinosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, and more.

“Zoorassic Park becomes a natural place for hands-on activities, STEAM-based education programs, and public events, it will spark imagination and deliver the message of conservation with a prehistoric point of view,” said Leslie Walsh, Manager of Marketing & Development, “and we’ll be launching fresh new programs centered around the theme of dinosaurs for families, students, and educators too. Our goal is for Zoorassic Park to continue to evolve, change and continue to excite!”

Visitors will also be able to solve puzzles that reveal facts about dinosaurs.

More information can be found on their Binder Park Zoo website.

