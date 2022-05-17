Binder Park Zoo announces upcoming rope course, zip line attraction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo has announced a new thrilling attraction zoo-goers will soon be able to enjoy!

The Charles and Lynn Zhang SkyLark Ridge is described as a “ropes-course-style attraction” standing at three stories tall with five zip lines that wind around the assembly.

The zoo says there will be a separate course for younger thrill seekers, dubbed Little Larks.

We’re told riders will be secured with a full-body harness and a sling line. SkyLark Ridge will reportedly include “an overhead tracking system” that will allow patrons to walk through or climb its various obstacles, including rope ladders, cargo nets, suspended bridges and more.

Binder Park Zoo says Charles and Lynn Zhang donated $1 million to help fund the course.

“The Zhangs are philanthropists in the truest sense of the word, and their incredible support for this project at Binder Park Zoo not only elevates our mission but our message of conservation, too,” says President & CEO Diane Thompson. “Charles and Lynn share a deep love and respect for wildlife and they understand that meaningful zoo experiences can change the narrative for saving animal species. Their gift is an investment in the preservation of our natural world for, which we are very grateful.”

SkyLark Ridge is projected to open sometime this summer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube