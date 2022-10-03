Bill Beaty announced as Battle Creek's next fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has announced that Bill Beaty will be the city’s next fire chief. Beaty will begin serving in the position on Monday, October 17.

Beaty was most recently the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Fire Protection District in Divernon, Illinois. From 1987-1997, he was the Captain and Training Officer in Divernon. Beaty was the Driver-Engineer and Captain in Springfield, Illinois from 1996-2019. From 2019-2021, he was the Fire Chief in Garden City, Kansas and Fire Services Coordinator (Chief) for Finney County, Kansas.

He was also a Fire Science Technology program coordinator, Emergency Medical Services program coordinator, and adjunct instructor at Lincoln Land Community College.

Beaty’s accomplishments include being the Divernon Firefighter of the Year and Veterans of Foreign Wars Springfield Firefighter of the Year.

“Chief Beaty has years of military, firefighter, labor union, and other experience that will serve him well in the City of Battle Creek,” said Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing. “We believe his strong views on recruitment and diversity will make a great, positive impact on the Battle Creek Fire Department, and we look forward to his service here.”

“I look forward to becoming an active member of the wonderful Battle Creek community,” said Beaty. “The Battle Creek Fire Department has an exemplary team of dedicated professionals, and I am excited to become part of that.

“The future of the fire department, and our service to the community, has great promise, and I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead those efforts into the future.”

