BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 26-year-old man was seriously hurt when his motorcycle hit a box truck Monday night.

Battle Creek Police say it happened on E Columbia Ave near Grand Blvd around 5:30 p.m.

The man was wearing a helmet and alert when transported to the hospital, but responders say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

He was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. There is no further word on his condition.