BCPD: 2-year-old child injured after being hit by truck in driveway

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating a personal injury incident involving a vehicle and a 2-year-old child. Officials say it happened after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, after authorities were told a child was run over in a driveway by a family member.

The family member driving the vehicle gave a statement to officers, saying they believed the two-year-old child was inside with the child's mother and another child.

The family member says they began to drive out of the driveway, and noticed their family dog was outside of the house. When that happened, they noticed they drove over something with the car. The family member says they did not see the child outside until spotting them on the ground through the rearview mirror.

BCPD says the 2-year-old was alert and conscious when first responders arrived. The child had no signs of severe injury other than some scrapes. The child was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

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