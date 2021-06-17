Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Battle Creek woman dies in Calhoun County Jail

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
File photo of jail cell
shutterstock_724345753.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 11:11:31-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County sheriff says an inmate died Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, corrections officers and jail staff found a 32-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell Wednesday around 7:20 p.m.

The sheriff says a nurse performed CPR, but medics were unable to revive the Battle Creek woman.

The woman’s bond had recently been revoked as the result of a violation.

She was originally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says her death does not appear to be suspicious, but Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County medical examiner will investigate the death as part of their standard procedure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time