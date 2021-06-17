Battle Creek woman dies in Calhoun County Jail

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County sheriff says an inmate died Wednesday in the Calhoun County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, corrections officers and jail staff found a 32-year-old woman unresponsive in her cell Wednesday around 7:20 p.m.

The sheriff says a nurse performed CPR, but medics were unable to revive the Battle Creek woman.

The woman’s bond had recently been revoked as the result of a violation.

She was originally charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says her death does not appear to be suspicious, but Michigan State Police and the Calhoun County medical examiner will investigate the death as part of their standard procedure.

