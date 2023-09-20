Watch Now
Battle Creek woman dies after being hit by car in Springfield

Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 20, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Springfield Wednesday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Dickman Road and Barberry Drive.

We’re told a 30-year-old Battle Creek woman tried to cross Dickman Road when an eastbound vehicle hit her.

The victim was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital in serious condition but died soon after, deputies explain.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

CCSO credits LifeCare and the Springfield Fire Department for their assistance.

