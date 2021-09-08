Watch
Battle Creek Transit without power, affects scheduling for Tele-Transit and BCGo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Transit building is without power following Tuesday evening’s thunderstorms, according to city officials.

We’re told the outage impacts their ability to schedule rides for Tele-Transit and BCGo.

The city says Transit buses, BCGo vans and Tele-Transit vans are still operating as normal.

BCGo riders can still schedule rides via the dedicated phone app, officials say.

The outage is expected to last through Wednesday.

We’re told the transit building will be open for cash sales at normal hours Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

