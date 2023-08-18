Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Battle Creek shooting that critically injured teen ruled accidental

Battle Creek police
file photo
Battle Creek police
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:27:09-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A shooting that left one teen critically injured in Battle Creek earlier this week has been ruled an accident.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the shooting happened Aug. 16 in the Post Addition neighborhood on the second block of Highway Street.

We’re told a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot a 16-year-old boy with a gun that was handled without care.

Investigations led authorities to two handguns inside the home, according to BCPD.

Charges against the 17-year-old are pending review.

Police say the victim is currently in stable condition.

READ MORE: Minor in critical condition after Post Addition neighborhood shooting

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward