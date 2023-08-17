Police: Minor in critical condition after Post Addition neighborhood shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says police are investigation a shooting that left a minor in critical condition.

Police say an officer assigned to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Wednesday night was there when a shooting victim arrived just before 7:45 p.m.

They say the shooting happened in the second block of Highway Street in the Post Addition neighborhood.

Police believe the victim is under 18 and say he is in critical condition.

They do not believe the community is in any further danger at this time.

If you were in the area around the time of the shooting or know anything that could help police with their investigation, call them at 269-966-3322 or submit a tip anonymously through Silent Observer by calling 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube