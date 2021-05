BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Minges Road between Riverside Drive and East Court Street will be closed on Monday, May 10 while crews remove a tree, according to the City of Battle Creek.

Work is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. if weather permits.

The City tells us local traffic and emergency vehicles may access the road during that timeframe.

Other motorists are asked to plan other routes when in the area.

