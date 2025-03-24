Battle Creek reveals finalists for open city manager position

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has narrowed the list of candidates for its open City Manager position to three finalists.

On Monday the city announced Nathaniel Clark, Nathan Henne, and Patrick Jordan will visit the Cereal City in April for several in-person events.

Clark is a former public safety director for Forest Park, Georgia, where he also served as interim city manager. He previously served as chief of police in Fort Smith, Arkansas and holds degrees from the University of Pine Bluff and Webster University.

Henne is the current city manager for Owosso. He's held leadership positions in local governments for 13 years, including stops as city manager in Springfield, Michigan and town manager in Lake City, Colorado. Henne graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in public policy and administration plus a master degree in public administration from Central Michigan University.

Jordan stepped down as Ionia County administrator in January after more than two years in the post. He's also been the city manager for Escanaba and county administrator in Wexford County. Jordan has a bachelor's degree from Grand Valley State University in political science and a master's in public administration from Western Michigan University.

All three candidates will appear in a meet-and-greet on Wednesday, April 9 to take questions from the public. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Capital Avenue, running from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city commission will hold final, in-person interviews on Thursday, April 10.

