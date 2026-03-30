Battle Creek promotes from within for new assistant city manager & fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was able to promote from within to fill two key positions. Marcie Gillette, the current community services director, was named as the next assistant city manager; and battalion chief Bush McCarthy will be the new fire chief.

The hiring decisions were announced on Monday by City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin, who said both are an example of experienced employees being invested in by the city they serve.

“While we always value the perspectives and ideas external candidates bring, moments like this reflect the strength of investing in people who have built their careers serving Battle Creek and are ready to take on greater responsibility,” Zimmerlin said.

Gillette has worked for the city since 1998 and holds a master's degree in organizational leadership. She is a member of the International City/County Management Association and is vice chair of the Battle Creek Housing Commission.

Gillette will take office after current Assistant City Manager Ted Dearing retires at the end of April.

McCarthy has been part of the Battle Creek Fire Department since April 2008. He was promoted to his current rank of battalion chief in March 2025 when the department was under the leadership of Police Chief Shannon Bagley.

Along with his role in the fire department, McCarthy serves as a master sergeant in the Michigan Air National Guard, on the board of directors for the American Red Cross Southwest Michigan, and the Calhoun County Medical Control Authority board.

A date for when McCarthy would move into the role of fire chief was not announced.

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