Man dies after 2 overnight shootings in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEEK, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old man died overnight after being shot outside a Battle Creek bar. It's one of two shootings reported in the Battle Creek area, but police don't believe they're connected.

It happened around midnight outside the Cricket Bar. Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. A suspect was taken into custody and investigators were able to recover a gun at the scene.

A second shooting call came in after 4:30 a.m. when police were notified several times of a woman shooting off a gun.

Authorities found a 38-year-old man in the backyard of a home who was shot in the torso along McKinley Avenue. They say he was taken to the hospital for treatment and in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect and victim did know each other. They found the woman inside the home after the shooting.

Anyone who saw or has cell phone video of the Cricket Bar shooting is asked to call Battle Creek police at (269) 269-781-0911.