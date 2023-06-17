Woman found shot to death in Battle Creek park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for community assistance after a woman was shot to death Saturday.

At 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Battle Creek police heard gunshots in the area of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive. Officers found a car in a tree line at the edge of Riverside Park. Upon approaching the car, officers discovered a woman inside who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance responded to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Based upon their investigation, police said they are confident that the community is safe. They described the shooting death as a murder, however.

Anybody with any information or who was in or passing through the area of Golden and Riverside on Saturday morning is being asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

