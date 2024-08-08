Battle Creek police seek missing endangered man with dementia

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says 63-year-old Steven James Oostindie has dementia and was last seen walking away from the 200 block of Fremont Street Thursday at roughly 2 p.m. It’s not known which way he went.

Steven is considered endangered at this time.

BCPD describes Steven as a six-foot-tall white man weighing 185 pounds. He was wearing denim shorts and a white T-shirt when he went missing, and he uses a cane to get around.

Those with knowledge of Steven’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police by calling 269-781-0911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube