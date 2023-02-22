Battle Creek police looking for missing man who walked away from hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police need help finding a man who went missing from Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Tuesday night.

Battle Creek police are looking for 34-year-old Jacob Weiderman. According to police, Weiderman walked away from the hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Battle Creek Police Department

Weiderman was last seen on foot wearing a hospital gown near the duck pond area in Irving Park across North Avenue from the hospital.

Weiderman’s family says he is attracted to water and it’s possible he would take shelter in a wooded area.

Police say Weiderman reportedly suffers from delusions and may act on them, but police do not consider him a danger to the community.

Police have searched for Weiderman from their patrol vehicles, drone and on foot but have seen no sign of him.

He’s described as being 6’2” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you live in the area around Bronson Battle Creek Hospital or if you see anyone matching Weiderman’s description, please call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911, or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

