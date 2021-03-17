Battle Creek police investigate stabbing death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Dykstra.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Main Street, according to a news release.

Dykstra was found lying in a driveway and appeared to have a single stab wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife was found nearby.

Police interviewed an 18-year-old man who was near the scene and believed to be involved.

The preliminary investigation showed the man may have acted in self-defense, resulting in Dykstra’s death.

Police continue to investigate and are waiting for autopsy results.

The 18-year-old's identity hasn’t been released.