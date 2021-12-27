Battle Creek police find body on railroad tracks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 34-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a train on Christmas Day in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek police got a call Sunday from a concerned citizen about a man who wasn’t moving near the railroad tracks at Dickman and South avenues, according to a news release Monday.

They responded to the call about 12:30 p.m. and, upon arrival, confirmed the man was dead with extensive injuries.

A police investigation showed the man appeared to have been hit by a train sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday.

His name is being withheld until police notify family.

The Battle Creek City Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate and are asking for anyone with information to call them at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.