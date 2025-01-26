Battle Creek Police cadet disarms 5-year-old with loaded handgun

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A cadet with the Battle Creek Police Department disarmed a 5-year-old child holding a loaded handgun while serving a subpoena Saturday.

The cadet was serving a subpoena at a residence on Inn Road when the child answered the door holding a large kitchen knife. The cadet then called for a road patrol officer. When the cadet asked the child to have an adult come to the door, the child returned holding a loaded handgun, which the cadet removed.

When road patrol officers arrived, two men and a woman were located inside the residence, detained and transported to the police department for questioning.

Due to the handgun and the poor condition of the home, five children ranging in age from 6 months to 8 years old were turned over to Child Protective Services. LifeCare Ambulance transported one of the youngsters to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and then later to a hospital in Kalamazoo because of health concerns.

Code Compliance condemned the residence.

Officials are pursuing weapon and neglect charges through the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office.

