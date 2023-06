BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three suspects were taken into custody during a narcotics raid in Battle Creek Thursday evening.

The city of Battle Creek says three men aged 23, 25 and 39 were arrested on unrelated warrants at around 6:30 p.m. on Frisbie Avenue.

We’re told officers also confiscated $1,500, two sidearms and a substance believed to be illegal drugs.

Weapons and narcotics charges are being sought depending on the outcome of lab results, the city adds.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube