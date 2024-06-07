Battle Creek nursing home with broke fire alarms suffers fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A senior care facility that does not have working fire alarms experienced a fire late Wednesday night.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says a temperature reading device overheated and caught fire inside an office at Pinnacle Care of Battle Creek around 11:23 p.m. on JUne 5.

Investigators say the facility was on a monitored fire watch program because the fire alarm system is out of service. Staff had to call emergency dispatchers to report the fire.

By the time firefighters arrive, the sprinkler system had already put the fire out. Smoke damage was limited to the office space the device was in. Total cost of the fire is estimated at roughly $7,000.

No one was hurt by the fire.

The city's fire inspector is handling further investigation.

