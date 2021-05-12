Battle Creek milling and paving projects begin Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City contractors will begin milling and paving the following roads in Battle Creek tomorrow, according to the City of Battle Creek:

Avery Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89

Everett Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89

Allene Avenue, from Urbandale Boulevard to M-89 (paving only)

Russell Street, from Allene Avenue to Everett Avenue (paving only)

We’re told work is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, May 27, if weather permits.

Lane closures are likely, the City tells us, adding local and emergency vehicles can access the roads unless otherwise stated.

