Battle Creek man seriously injured in Marshall Township crash

Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 20, 2021
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Verona Road in Marshall Township this morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 37-year-old man from Battle Creek drove west in a black Lincoln MKZ when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 20-year-old Springfield resident, who authorities say was driving a gold Mercury Mountaineer.

Sgt. Christopher W. Bacik says the Mercury rolled over more than once, but the driver remained unharmed. Bacik adds the Lincoln struck a tree following the impact.

The sheriff’s office tells us the driver of the Lincoln was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for serious injuries.

We’re told drugs may be a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

