Battle Creek man sentenced to decades in jail for trafficking drugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Battle Creek man was sentenced to spend 30 years behind bars for drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 29-year-old Khilon Shaquille Samuel was convicted for the charge of possession with distribution intent.

“My office is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to disrupt illegal drug trafficking rings that are pushing poison onto our streets,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We are committed to holding traffickers fully accountable to help keep our neighborhoods safe.”

We’re told authorities stopped Samuel while he was headed home from Detroit on April 30 last year when they seized more than 17 pounds of meth. A search warrant at his residence later turned up another 187 grams of meth and about 0.25 kg of fentanyl. Investigators also confiscated 29 bullets during the search.

The DOJ credits the Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their involvement in the investigation.

