Battle Creek man dies in crash with semitruck

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man has died following a crash in Battle Creek early Sunday morning.

The city of Battle Creek says the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. at South Washington Avenue and West Dickman Road.

We’re told the victim’s car was headed south on Washington Avenue when it ran a red light and into the path of an eastbound semitruck.

The victim has since been identified as 40-year-old Paul Warren from Battle Creek, who the city says was pronounced dead on scene.

The semi driver was unharmed.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

