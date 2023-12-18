Battle Creek man charged in death of his child's mother and her father

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police released the identities of the 2 people killed on Saturday, December 16, and the name of the man accused in their deaths.

Investigators say 22-year-old Edward Bolden Jr. shot and killed 22-year-old Veronica Cica and her 44-year-old father Stephen Cica.

The two were found in a home on Algonquin Street around 6 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about someone trying to break into a home.

Calhoun County 911 dispatchers say they believe they heard gunshots while on the phone with the caller.

When police got to the home, they they say Veronica Cica was already dead. Her father, Stephen, had also been shot. He was rushed to the hospital and died on Sunday.

On Monday police confirmed there were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

Detectives identified Bolden Jr. as a suspect by Sunday. He had been named in a vandalism complaint at the home just two hours before the Cicas were shot.

Bolden Jr. turned himself into police on Sunday.

During Monday's press conference, Battle Creek Police said there is a child in common between Bolden Jr. and Veronica Cica. A spokesperson would not comment on a possible motive, or if Bolden Jr. broke into the home before allegedly shooting.

Bolden now faces two counts of Open Murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Monday. Bolden Jr. was denied bond.

He's scheduled to appear back in court after Christmas.

