Battle Creek looking for artists to participate in downtown origami sculpture exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calling all artists! Battle Creek’s Small Business Development team is looking for artists to participate in an origami sculpture exhibit.

The city’s SBD team is looking for sculptures to display in an outdoor exhibit that will appear in various downtown locations this fall.

It’s part of an effort to increase community access to art and enrichment and beautify downtown Battle Creek.

The sculptures will be on display for one year, and the outdoor exhibit will be open and free to the public.

Battle Creek SBD team says they expect to choose 5-7 sculptures to display. The public will then select one of the sculptures to remain downtown permanently.

A $950 stipend will be given to each regional artist creating the selected display sculptures to be used for general project expenses, including transportation, insurance and installation/removal.

Battle Creek Small Business Development

Important information for potential artists:

Applications are due by July 1, and selected artists will be notified on July 15.

Artists will need to create a large-scale (approximately 3 feet by 5 feet by 6 feet) origami-inspired project to be displayed outdoors.

Battle Creek will supply a concrete pad, and sculptures must be able to be bolted to the pad.

Exhibit installations are set to begin in mid-October.

