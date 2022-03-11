Watch
Battle Creek leaders looking for feedback about interactions with local police

Residents are asked to provide feedback about their interactions with the Battle Creek Police Department as part of the city's equity audit
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 14:00:40-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek officials are asking residents to provide feedback about interactions with the Battle Creek Police Department as part of phase two in its equity audit.

Battle Creek hired a group called MGT Consulting to conduct the audit looking at policies, procedures and other data within the city and police department.

The equity audit stemmed from the demonstrations and protests held almost two years ago following George Floyd's death.

The goal is to review current practices and policies to ensure they're being equitable.

In phase two of the equity audit, Battle Creek officials are looking for feedback on how its current way of doing things helps or limits residents’ interactions with police.

City officials say there are multiple ways to participate and your information will be confidential.

Here are the ways you can give your feedback:

At the meeting, city leaders say they will give a brief introduction. After that, MGT will lead the meeting.

City officials say MGT welcomes input and discussion and will start the conversation with these questions to the community:

  • Which community activities and engagement from the BCPD have you found impactful? How could the BCPD improve its outreach to the community? 
  • In what ways do you think the BCPD could be more transparent with the community? 
  • What recommendations do you have to improve police-community relations in Battle Creek? 
  • How can the BCPD improve engagement and interactions specifically with young people in the community? 
  • Which news source(s) do you use to learn about BCPD activities? Are there other ways you would like the BCPD to share information and activities? 

