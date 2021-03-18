Battle Creek lane closures scheduled on B Drive North next week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Part of B Drive North will be closed in Battle Creek on Monday, March 22, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told the westbound and eastbound lanes in front of the old Pizza Hut on 5401 B Drive North will be closed so Semco Energy employees can carry out utility services.

The City says both inside lanes will be open, adding that the closure is not expected to impact traffic significantly.

Pedestrians are advised to avoid workers and equipment.

We’re told temporary repairs to the street will also be made and that work is scheduled to be completed before March 25 at 5 p.m.

